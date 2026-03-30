Taijuan Walker And Phillies Take On Nationals On March 30

Walker went 5-8 with a 4.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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