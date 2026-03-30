Taijuan Walker And Phillies Take On Nationals On March 30
Taijuan Walker will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Walker has -108 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker went 5-8 with a 4.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.