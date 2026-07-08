T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Face Dodgers On July 8
T.J. Rumfield and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rumfield has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Rumfield is hitting for a .297 BA, .376 OBP and .484 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 42 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Roki Sasaki (3-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.