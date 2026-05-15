T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 15

Rumfield is hitting for a .280 BA, .349 OBP and .452 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 18 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.62 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.