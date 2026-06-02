T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Take On Angels On June 2

Rumfield is hitting for a .284 BA, .360 OBP and .443 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 23 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 0 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-1 with a 7.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

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