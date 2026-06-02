FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies

TJ Rumfield

Colorado Rockies • #7 1B

T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Take On Angels On June 2

T.J. Rumfield and the Colorado Rockies will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Rumfield has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rumfield is hitting for a .284 BA, .360 OBP and .443 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 23 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 0 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-1 with a 7.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
TJ Rumfield

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News