Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On April 10
Steven Matz will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Matz has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Matz is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.