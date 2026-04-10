Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against Yankees On April 10

Matz is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.