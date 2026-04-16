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Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays

Steven Matz

Tampa Bay Rays • #32 RP

Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against White Sox On April 16

Steven Matz will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Matz has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Matz is 3-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 1.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Steven Matz

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