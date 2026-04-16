Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against White Sox On April 16

Matz is 3-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 1.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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