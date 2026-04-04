Steven Matz And Rays Play Twins On April 4

Matz is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Twins are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.