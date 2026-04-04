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Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays

Steven Matz

Tampa Bay Rays • #32 RP

Steven Matz And Rays Play Twins On April 4

Steven Matz will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Matz has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Matz is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Twins are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Steven Matz

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