Steven Matz And Rays Play Twins On April 4
Steven Matz will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Matz has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Matz is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Twins are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.