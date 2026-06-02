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Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays

Steven Matz

Tampa Bay Rays • #32 RP

Steven Matz And Rays Play Tigers On June 2

Steven Matz will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Matz has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Matz is 4-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Steven Matz

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