Steven Matz And Rays Play Tigers On June 2

Matz is 4-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed three innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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