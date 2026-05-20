Steven Matz And Rays Play Orioles On May 20

Matz is 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, May 3 when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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