Steven Matz And Rays Face Giants On May 3

Matz is 4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.