Stephen Kolek And Royals Face White Sox On May 12

Kolek is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.