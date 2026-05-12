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Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals

Stephen Kolek

Kansas City Royals • #32 RP

Stephen Kolek And Royals Face White Sox On May 12

Stephen Kolek will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kolek has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kolek is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephen Kolek

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