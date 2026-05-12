Stephen Kolek And Royals Face White Sox On May 12
Stephen Kolek will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kolek has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kolek is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.