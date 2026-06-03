Stephen Kolek And Royals Face Reds On June 3

Kolek is 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.