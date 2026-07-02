Stephen Kolek And Royals Square Off Against Rays On July 2

Kolek is 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 21 when he tossed 1 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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