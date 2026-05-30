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Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals

Stephen Kolek

Kansas City Royals • #32 RP

Stephen Kolek And Royals Face Rangers On May 30

Stephen Kolek will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kolek is 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephen Kolek

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