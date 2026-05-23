Stephen Kolek And Royals Take On Mariners On May 23

Kolek is 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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