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Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals

Stephen Kolek

Kansas City Royals • #32 RP

Stephen Kolek And Royals Take On Mariners On May 23

Stephen Kolek will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Kolek has +132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Kolek is 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephen Kolek

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