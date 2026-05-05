Stephen Kolek And Royals Take On Guardians On May 5

Kolek went 5-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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