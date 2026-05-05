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Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals

Stephen Kolek

Kansas City Royals • #32 RP

Stephen Kolek And Royals Take On Guardians On May 5

Stephen Kolek will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kolek has -168 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Kolek went 5-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephen Kolek

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