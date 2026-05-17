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Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals

Stephen Kolek

Kansas City Royals • #32 RP

Stephen Kolek And Royals Take On Cardinals On May 17

Stephen Kolek will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Kolek has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kolek is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephen Kolek

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