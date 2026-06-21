Stephen Kolek And Royals Square Off Against Cardinals On June 21

Kolek is 4-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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