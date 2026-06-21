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Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals

Stephen Kolek

Kansas City Royals • #32 RP

Stephen Kolek And Royals Square Off Against Cardinals On June 21

Stephen Kolek will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kolek has -108 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kolek is 4-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephen Kolek

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