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Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals

Stephen Kolek

Kansas City Royals • #32 RP

Stephen Kolek And Royals Square Off Against Astros On June 14

Stephen Kolek will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kolek has -134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Kolek is 3-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephen Kolek

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