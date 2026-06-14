Stephen Kolek And Royals Square Off Against Astros On June 14

Kolek is 3-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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