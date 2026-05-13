Starling Marte And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On May 13

Marte is hitting for a .306 BA, .333 OBP and .389 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored two runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

The White Sox are sending Noah Schultz (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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