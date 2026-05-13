FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Starling Marte
Kansas City Royals

Starling Marte

Kansas City Royals RF

Starling Marte And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On May 13

Starling Marte and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Marte has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .306 BA, .333 OBP and .389 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored two runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

The White Sox are sending Noah Schultz (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Starling Marte

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News