Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 29

Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .313 OBP and .419 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 32 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Astros.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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