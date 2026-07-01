Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On July 1

Torkelson is hitting for a .218 BA, .316 OBP and .428 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 34 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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