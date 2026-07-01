FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On July 1

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .218 BA, .316 OBP and .428 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 34 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News