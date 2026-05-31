Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On May 31

Torkelson is hitting for a .208 BA, .314 OBP and .396 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 18 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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