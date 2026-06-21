Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On White Sox On June 21

Torkelson is hitting for a .203 BA, .303 OBP and .406 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 28 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the White Sox.

Davis Martin goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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