Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face White Sox On June 20

Torkelson is hitting for a .202 BA, .301 OBP and .403 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 27 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.