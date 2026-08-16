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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 16

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .230 BA, .319 OBP and .422 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 53 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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