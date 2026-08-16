Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 16

Torkelson is hitting for a .230 BA, .319 OBP and .422 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 53 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.

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