Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 15

Torkelson is hitting for a .232 BA, .322 OBP and .426 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 53 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (9-5) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the White Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

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