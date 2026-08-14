FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face White Sox On Aug. 14

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .232 BA, .322 OBP and .428 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 52 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News