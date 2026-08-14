Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face White Sox On Aug. 14

Torkelson is hitting for a .232 BA, .322 OBP and .428 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 52 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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