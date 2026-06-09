Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Twins On June 9

Torkelson is hitting for a .212 BA, .311 OBP and .401 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 22 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Taj Bradley (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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