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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Twins On June 9

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .212 BA, .311 OBP and .401 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 22 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Taj Bradley (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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