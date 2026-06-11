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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Twins On June 11

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .211 BA, .313 OBP and .395 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 23 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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