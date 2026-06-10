Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On June 10

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .314 OBP and .400 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 23 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Mike Paredes gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.

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