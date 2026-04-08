Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Twins On April 8

Torkelson is hitting for a .206 BA, .357 OBP and .265 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 19% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored four runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (0-0) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

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