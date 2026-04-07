Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Twins On April 7

Torkelson is hitting for a .161 BA, .316 OBP and .226 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .542 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.

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