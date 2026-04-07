Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Twins On April 7
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .161 BA, .316 OBP and .226 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .542 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Twins.
Taj Bradley (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.