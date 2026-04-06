Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Twins On April 6

Torkelson is hitting for a .172 BA, .294 OBP and .241 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .535 and he has scored three runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Joe Ryan (0-1) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.