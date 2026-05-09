Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Royals On May 9

Torkelson is hitting for a .208 BA, .331 OBP and .408 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 13 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.