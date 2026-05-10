Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Royals On May 10

Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .329 OBP and .411 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 13 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.

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