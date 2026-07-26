Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 26

Torkelson is hitting for a .204 BA, .298 OBP and .416 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 43 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Luinder Avila makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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