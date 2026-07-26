Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 26
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .204 BA, .298 OBP and .416 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 43 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Royals.
Luinder Avila makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.