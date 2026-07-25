Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 25
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .418 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 43 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.
Michael Wacha (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.