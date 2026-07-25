Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 25

Torkelson is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .418 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 43 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 125 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

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