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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Royals On July 24

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .206 BA, .301 OBP and .421 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 43 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Beck Way makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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