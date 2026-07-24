Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Royals On July 24

Torkelson is hitting for a .206 BA, .301 OBP and .421 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 43 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Beck Way makes his first start of the season for the Royals.

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