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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On July 23

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .304 OBP and .426 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 43 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Cubs.

Randy Dobnak (0-0) pitches for the Royals to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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