Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Royals On April 16

Torkelson is hitting for a .196 BA, .369 OBP and .235 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored five runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Kris Bubic (2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.

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