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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Royals On April 15

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .208 BA, .387 OBP and .250 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 21% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored five runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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