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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On April 14

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .373 OBP and .255 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored five runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Cole Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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