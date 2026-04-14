Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On April 14

Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .373 OBP and .255 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored five runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Cole Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.