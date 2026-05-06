Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Red Sox On May 6

Torkelson is hitting for a .212 BA, .336 OBP and .415 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 13 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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