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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 5

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .217 BA, .338 OBP and .426 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 13 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jovani Moran will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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