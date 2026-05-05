Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 5

Torkelson is hitting for a .217 BA, .338 OBP and .426 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 13 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jovani Moran will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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