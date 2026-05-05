Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 5
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .217 BA, .338 OBP and .426 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 13 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Jovani Moran will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.