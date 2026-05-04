Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Red Sox On May 4

Torkelson is hitting for a .225 BA, .348 OBP and .441 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 13 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Payton Tolle (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.

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