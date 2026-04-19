Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Red Sox On April 19
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .190 BA, .338 OBP and .238 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored five runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Garrett Crochet makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.