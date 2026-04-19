Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Red Sox On April 19

Torkelson is hitting for a .190 BA, .338 OBP and .238 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored five runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Crochet makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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