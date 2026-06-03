Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Rays On June 3

Torkelson is hitting for a .217 BA, .322 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 20 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (5-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.62 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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