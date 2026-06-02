Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Rays On June 2

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .315 OBP and .395 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 18 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Steven Matz (4-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

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