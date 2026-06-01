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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Rays On June 1

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .317 OBP and .403 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 18 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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