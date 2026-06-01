Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Rays On June 1

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .317 OBP and .403 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 18 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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